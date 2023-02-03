Delissio frozen pizzas are shown in the frozen food aisle at a grocery store in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nestle Canada says it is winding down its frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months. The four brands that will no longer be sold in the freezer aisle at Canadian grocery stores are Delissio, Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine and Life Cuisine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O’Connal

Delissio frozen pizzas are shown in the frozen food aisle at a grocery store in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nestle Canada says it is winding down its frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months. The four brands that will no longer be sold in the freezer aisle at Canadian grocery stores are Delissio, Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine and Life Cuisine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O’Connal

Nestle Canada to wind down frozen meals and pizza business including Delissio

Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine and Life Cuisine also will no longer be sold at Canadian grocery stores

Nestle Canada’s decision to pull its pizza and frozen meals from Canada over the next six months could leave a gap in supermarket freezers, a food expert says.

The four brands that will no longer be sold in the freezer aisle at Canadian grocery stores are Delissio, Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine and Life Cuisine.

Nestle said it will work with its retail partners to facilitate the exit of these products from stores.

Still, the move could leave grocers scrambling to replace the popular frozen products, said Sylvain Charlebois, a food policy professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

“There’s going to be a void in the freezer aisle,” he said. “It will be difficult for other (consumer packaged goods) companies to pick up the slack that quickly.”

Current labour shortages would make it hard for another company to fill the gap right away, he said.

In addition, it can take years to expand a facility’s capacity or build a new plant to increase production or add new products, Charlebois said.

“This could be an opportunity for Canadian companies or companies based here,” he said. “But it takes two years to design and launch a new frozen food (stock keeping unit).”

Moreover, inflation has diverted spending away from restaurants and to grocery stores as Canadians look to save money, a trend that has likely boosted demand for prepared frozen foods, Charlebois said.

“Consumers are eating more at home … you would think that demand for frozen (food) is only going to go up,” he said.

Nestle said it is focusing on categories that support long-term business growth, including confectionary, coffee, ice cream, premium water and pet food.

Nestle Canada president and CEO John Carmichael says this decision will allow the company to further invest in the categories it’s prioritizing.

The company does not manufacture these products in Canada, so no manufacturing facilities in Canada will be affected.

VIDEO: Foods you should buy frozen instead of fresh

Groceries

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. cow fart reduction project seeks to clear the air with seaweed
Next story
Elon Musk surprise appearance as Tesla tweet trial wraps up

Just Posted

Man dead, another in hospital after two seperate head-on collisions Wednesday. (File photo)
1 man dead, 1 badly injured in 2 head-on collisions Wednesday: Terrace RCMP

Regan Yee edges out Abby Nichols at the line as both women get big personal bests of 8:48.53 and 8:48.58. Yee starts the year with two races, two wins, and two personal bests. (Justin Britton/Citius Magazine).
South Hazelton runner selected to represent Canada at World Cross Country Championships

UNBC’s nursing program is expanding with a new location in Prince George (Submitted photo)
Two-year nursing program to start this fall in Prince George

Toxic drug alerts can now be received via texts in northern B.C. (File photo)
Northern drug users can now receive toxic drug alerts via text

Pop-up banner image