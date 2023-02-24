Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra listens during an announcement at Port Metro Vancouver’s Centerm container terminal, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Four federal Liberal MPs have written to Alghabra expressing frustration with a much-criticized program that aims to replace older trucks that service the Vancouver Port Authority. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra listens during an announcement at Port Metro Vancouver’s Centerm container terminal, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Four federal Liberal MPs have written to Alghabra expressing frustration with a much-criticized program that aims to replace older trucks that service the Vancouver Port Authority. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver port authority suspends Rolling Truck Age Program for at least nine months

Postponemnet is the third for controversial program which was supposed to begin April 3

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is suspending a controversial program to replace older trucks servicing the port for at least another nine months while it reassesses its plans.

It is the third time the port is postponing the Rolling Truck Program which was supposed to begin April 3 to phase out trucks more than 12 years old to improve air quality and community health.

Truckers that use the port say the onus is on owners and operators to replace the older vehicles at a steep cost even though many of them already meet emissions standards.

Last week four Liberal MPs from the Vancouver area asked federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra to intervene.

Alghabra says deciding to suspend the new program again shows the port authority is “listening to truckers” and says the Liberal government is committed to finding a solution.

The port authority says the decision comes because of the state of the economy and ongoing issues related to the pandemic but plans to explore new technologies and will reassess its emissions-reduction strategy.

RELATED: Port of Vancouver truckers warn of strike over changes to upcoming ban on older rigs

TransportationVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Netflix cuts prices in some markets to lure more subscribers
Next story
TikTok banned from EU Commission phones over cybersecurity

Just Posted

Bruce Bidgood (far left) discusses the rezoning application with the regional district board prior to a vote on Friday, Feb. 17 at the RDKS office in Terrace. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Heli-ski resort for super rich voted down amid public outcry

The Nechako North Stars play against the Williams Lake Stampeders Saturday, Feb. 18, during the playoffs. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Nechako North Stars win first round of CIHL playoffs in overtime game

The Williams Lake Stampeders and Nechako North Stars battled it out Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Cariboo Memorial Complex, with the Stamps winning 6-2. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Stampeders, Nechako North Stars face-off for third CIHL playoff game Sunday, Feb. 19

After winning the Intermediate Division title at the All Native Basketball Tournament against the Skidegate Saints, tournament MVP Rylan Adams of the Prince Rupert Cubs rushed into the stands to celebrate with his grandparents. (Thom Barker photo)
Hometown team prevails in Intermediate Division at All Native tourney