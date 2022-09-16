Film on 1926 canoeing tragedy screening in Quesnel, 100 Mile House

Brotherhood recounts the 1926 canoe capsizing on Balsam Lake in Ontario that claimed the lives of 11 youths. (Brotherhood press kit/media handout)

The Canadian Screen Award-winning film Brotherhood will light up the screens at the Carib Theatres in Quesnel and the South Cariboo Theatre in 100 Mile House starting Friday, Sept 16.

Based on a true story, a group of teenage boys attending camp in Ontario’s Kawartha Lakes in 1926 are sent hurtling into a fight for survival when their canoe capsizes in a freak storm. It’s up to the two adult leaders – one incapacitated by the Great War (New Westminster’s Brendan Fehr) and the other haunted by the loss of his son to the Spanish Flu (Comox’s Brendan Fletcher) – to try and save the boys.

“A drama about facing a natural adversary in tandem with our community feels timely after all we’ve been through,” said Vancouver director Richard Bell in a news release.

Brotherhood is also playing at the Caprice Cinema in Duncan until Thursday, Sept. 22.

The film will open Friday, Sept. 23, in Revelstoke at the Roxy Theatre.

Brotherhood’s score was composed and conducted by Vancouver’s William Rowson.

For showtimes in Quesnel, visit Carib Theatres on Facebook or online at www.caribtheatres.com.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: rebecca.dyok@quesnelobserver.com

100 Mile HousefilmQuesnel