Heidi Goncalves, director of community services for District of Vanderhoof . (Submitted photo)

‘The best part about Vanderhoof is the people’: Heidi Goncalves

B.C. has many small towns that have hidden beauties and smiling neighbors, but Vanderhoof is the most special says the District of Vanderhoof’s Director of Community Services, Heidi Goncalves

Goncalves has been living in Vanderhoof for ten years. She initially moved here when her husband got a new job with Conifex in Fort St. James. But Goncalves decided against living in Fort St. James and moved to Vanderhoof instead.

She first started working for the District in 2016 as a casual arena attendant at the Vanderhoof Arena. Since then she has been passionate about providing the community with more options for recreation. When she became the community services director she embarked on a goal to provide safe parks and trails to use all year round.

The best part about Vanderhoof is the people, she says. Goncalves said the church community welcomed her family when she first moved to town. “I found they were super welcoming, and there’s a lot of recreation here, especially for my kids,” said Goncalves.

Talking about activities to do, Goncalves said the school system has many sports for kids, like soccer, rugby, volleyball and football. There is also a Steve Nash program for students interested in basketball.

READ MORE: Various housing initiatives underway in Vanderhoof

Outside of the school sports, the local hockey arena has morning free skates during the week while the YMCA has activities for younger kids. “The YMCA manages the pool and recreation and they also manage a daycare,” Goncalves said.

Aside from the multitude of recreational activities present in Vanderhoof, there’s also a farmer’s market that takes place every Thursday. Goncalves said these activities are a way to meet the great people in the community, especially for visitors.

Goncalves added one more piece of advice for people wanting to come to Vanderhoof: “You’re going to want to bring your camera.”

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: A tribute to first responders

Just Posted

Vanderhoof residents celebrate Canada Day by canoeing in the river (Colin MacGillivray).
‘The best part about Vanderhoof is the people’: Heidi Goncalves

Terrace RCMP had the help of a police helicopter to track people driving ATVs in an unsafe manner over the weekend. (Photo courtesy the RCMP)
Terrace police crackdown on unsafe ATV use

Gregory Adrian Donders. (Prince Rupert RCMP photo)
Police seek help finding Prince Rupert aggravated assault suspect

nechako river
Salmon fishing on Nechako River suspended until further notice