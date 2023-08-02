‘The best part about Vanderhoof is the people’: Heidi Goncalves

B.C. has many small towns that have hidden beauties and smiling neighbors, but Vanderhoof is the most special says the District of Vanderhoof’s Director of Community Services, Heidi Goncalves

Goncalves has been living in Vanderhoof for ten years. She initially moved here when her husband got a new job with Conifex in Fort St. James. But Goncalves decided against living in Fort St. James and moved to Vanderhoof instead.

She first started working for the District in 2016 as a casual arena attendant at the Vanderhoof Arena. Since then she has been passionate about providing the community with more options for recreation. When she became the community services director she embarked on a goal to provide safe parks and trails to use all year round.

The best part about Vanderhoof is the people, she says. Goncalves said the church community welcomed her family when she first moved to town. “I found they were super welcoming, and there’s a lot of recreation here, especially for my kids,” said Goncalves.

Talking about activities to do, Goncalves said the school system has many sports for kids, like soccer, rugby, volleyball and football. There is also a Steve Nash program for students interested in basketball.

Outside of the school sports, the local hockey arena has morning free skates during the week while the YMCA has activities for younger kids. “The YMCA manages the pool and recreation and they also manage a daycare,” Goncalves said.

Aside from the multitude of recreational activities present in Vanderhoof, there’s also a farmer’s market that takes place every Thursday. Goncalves said these activities are a way to meet the great people in the community, especially for visitors.

Goncalves added one more piece of advice for people wanting to come to Vanderhoof: “You’re going to want to bring your camera.”