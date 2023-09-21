A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and his girlfriend have won “The Amazing Race Canada.” Ty Smith and Kat Kastner of Calgary, shown in a handout photo, were the first pair to finish a 25-clue crossword puzzle based on previous locations and tasks during Season 9 of the race. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bell Media

A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and his girlfriend have won “The Amazing Race Canada.” Ty Smith and Kat Kastner of Calgary, shown in a handout photo, were the first pair to finish a 25-clue crossword puzzle based on previous locations and tasks during Season 9 of the race. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bell Media

B.C. couple edged in finale of ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Humboldt Broncos crash survivor and girlfriend win after crossword victory

A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and his girlfriend have won “The Amazing Race Canada.”

Ty Smith and Kat Kastner of Calgary were the first pair to finish a 25-clue crossword puzzle based on previous locations and tasks of the CTV reality series’ ninth season.

They narrowly beat out Tyler Turner and Kayleen VanderRee of Comox Valley, B.C.

Smith and Kastner, who are both 25, won a $250,000 cash prize, a round-the-world trip and two Chevrolet trucks.

The couple has said they were competing for all those affected by the 2018 tragedy, in which a semi crashed into a bus carrying the junior hockey team, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others, including Smith.

The season finale was the 100th episode of the series, which was just renewed for its tenth season.

READ ALSO: Q&A with B.C. finalists of The Amazing Race Canada

Movies and TV

Previous story
Good Luck leads to Polaris Prize for Debbie Friday

Just Posted

(Vanderhoof Public Library)
Vanderhoof Library gets new life-like baby doll for dementia therapy

Gladys Radek leads a determined group of protesters along Highway 16, near Eby Street in Terrace, amplifying the call for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace protesters demand Manitoba search landfill for Indigenous remains

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

The Four Rivers Co-operative’s Fuel Good Day will be held on Sept. 19 across 12 of its gas bars in northern B.C. (File photo)
Four Rivers Co-op’s Fuel Good Day fundraiser back on Sept. 19