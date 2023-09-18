Chrissa Perez, 26, is an Abbotsford woman who has earned a spot on The Bachelor’s Season 28, which begins airing in January 2024. (Image courtesy The Bachelor)

Chrissa Perez, 26, is an Abbotsford woman who has earned a spot on The Bachelor’s Season 28, which begins airing in January 2024. (Image courtesy The Bachelor)

B.C. woman chosen for The Bachelor’s next season

Chrissa Perez, 26, will see if there’s a spark with Joey Graziadei

A woman from Abbotsford has been chosen for ABC’s long-running show The Bachelor.

Chrissa Perez, 26, is currently taping for Season 28 of the show, which will attempt to find a partner for Joey Graziadei. Fans of the franchise will remember this 28-year-old, teacher-tennis pro from Season 20 of the Bachelorette.

Perez is one of just three Canadians chosen for the season, which will start airing in January 2024. There are two women from Ontario also listed. Bachelor fans who want to support Perez can find her photo on The Bachelor’s official Facebook page and comment with a rose.

She’s not the first Abbotsford woman to be featured on a reality dating show. Gurleen Maan was a recent participant on the Canadian show, Farming For Love.

READ MORE: Abbotsford’s Gurleen Maan looking for love on new unscripted Farming for Love series

Love The Vanderhoof Omineca Express?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UK police urged to investigate sex assault allegations against comedian Russell Brand

Just Posted

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

The Four Rivers Co-operative’s Fuel Good Day will be held on Sept. 19 across 12 of its gas bars in northern B.C. (File photo)
Four Rivers Co-op’s Fuel Good Day fundraiser back on Sept. 19

Canfor has announced it will demolish its old mill in Houston and build a new one. (File photo)
Canfor to build new mill in Houston

Army vehicles parked outside Nechako Valley Secondary School in Vanderhoof in July. (File photo)
Canadian Armed Forces heading out from northern B.C. after assisting wildfire service crews