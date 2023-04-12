FILE - Campbell Chang, 6, and Juliana Single, 6, wear face masks as they cast their spells at Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in Los Angeles, on April 16, 2021. Warner Bros. Discovery is sticking with safe bet franchises that will likely lure viewers, including a “Harry Potter” series and a “Game of Thrones” prequel for its rebranded Max streaming service, the company announced Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

FILE - Campbell Chang, 6, and Juliana Single, 6, wear face masks as they cast their spells at Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in Los Angeles, on April 16, 2021. Warner Bros. Discovery is sticking with safe bet franchises that will likely lure viewers, including a “Harry Potter” series and a “Game of Thrones” prequel for its rebranded Max streaming service, the company announced Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

‘Game of Thrones’ prequel and ‘Harry Potter’ series are a go

Warner Bros. Discovery sticks with familiar franchises for new content announcements

Warner Bros. Discovery is sticking with safe bet franchises that will likely lure viewers, including a “Harry Potter” series and a “Game of Thrones” prequel for its rebranded Max streaming service.

Executives touted Max and made original Warner Bros. Discovery programming announcements on Wednesday during a presentation for journalists and investors. The $16-per-month service will be released May 23 in the U.S. and automatically replace the company’s existing HBO Max.

The “Harry Potter” series is described as a “faithful retelling” of the books about the boy wizard by J. K Rowling, featuring a new cast.

Each season is intended to focus on one of the seven books, though Max anticipates stretching the series to a decade-long run.

Max also announced it is has also ordered a “Game of Thrones” prequel called “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight,” set in Westeros 100 years prior to the events of “Game of Thrones.” It’s based on fantasy novellas by George R. R. Martin, which follow the adventures of a knight named Ser Duncan the Tall (known as Dunk) and Aegon V Targaryen (called Egg). Martin will serve as an executive producer and writer on the series alongside Ira Parker.

“House of Dragons,” also a “Game of Thrones” prequel, has begun production on its second season for HBO.

Other announcements included a series based on the Penguin character in “The Batman”, which is now in production with Colin Farrell resuming his role and another comedy set in the “Big Bang Theory” universe from Chuck Lorrie, both for Max.

