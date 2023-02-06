List of Grammy winners in top categories

Winners Sunday in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards:

— Album of the year: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

— Record of the year: “About Damn Time,” Lizzo

— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt.

— Best new artist: Samara Joy

— Best pop solo performance: “Easy on Me,” Adele

— Best pop duo/group performance: “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras

— Best rap album: “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

— Best dance/electronic album: “Renaissance,” Beyonce

— Best R&B Song: “Cuff It,” Beyonce

— Best country album: “A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson

— Best pop vocal album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

— Best musica urbana album: “Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

— Best rock album: “Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne

— Best rock performance: “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

— Best rock song: “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

— Best rap performance: “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

— Best rap song: “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

— Best melodic rap performance: “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake & Tems

— Best R&B album: “Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper

— Best R&B performance: “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

— Best traditional R&B performance: “Plastic Off the Sofa,” Beyonce

— Best progressive R&B album: “Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy

— Best alternative music performance: “Chaise Longue,” Wet Leg

— Best alternative music album: “Wet Leg,” Wet Leg

— Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: “Finding Me,” Viola Davis

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Higher,” Michael Buble

— Best solo country solo performance: “Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

— Best country duo/group performance: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

— Best country album: “‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

— Best music video: “All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff

— Best comedy album: “The Closer,” Dave Chappelle

— Best musical theater album: “Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)”

— Best music film: “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story”

— Best song written for visual media: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto,” Lin-Manuel Miranda

— Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy

— Best Americana album: “In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

— Best Americana performance: “Made Up Mind,” Bonnie Raitt

— Best American roots song: “Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt

— Best dance/electronic recording: “Break My Soul,” Beyonce

— Best metal performance: “Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

— Best engineered, non-classical album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto”

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto,” Germaine Franco

———

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtAwardsEntertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QA: Shania Twain talks rebuilding confidence with new album
Next story
Beyonce emerges as Grammys queen Styles wins album honor

Just Posted

Rupert Rampage fans and players celebrate the first goal of the night against the Terrace River Kings Jan. 28 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. (Thom Barker photo)
Rampage hang on to west division with wins against Kitimat, Smithers

The 37 Grille in Kitwanga fully engulfed in flames Feb. 3. (Facebook photo).
No one injured in Kitwanga restaurant fire that destroys popular eatery

Man dead, another in hospital after two seperate head-on collisions Wednesday. (File photo)
1 man dead, 1 badly injured in 2 head-on collisions Wednesday: Terrace RCMP

Regan Yee edges out Abby Nichols at the line as both women get big personal bests of 8:48.53 and 8:48.58. Yee starts the year with two races, two wins, and two personal bests. (Justin Britton/Citius Magazine).
South Hazelton runner selected to represent Canada at World Cross Country Championships

Pop-up banner image