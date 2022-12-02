Vanderhoof Christmas events are back on for 2022

Dec. 3. is a special day for the Vanderhoof area. Not only is it the start of Merry Madness, it’s also a time for everyone to get ramped up for the Christmas season.

Lesley Chaisson, president of the Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce, which organizes Merry Madness, said the event is an opportunity for the whole town to just offer discounts for the day and just bring people in the community out for giveaways and draws.

“And sometimes there are other events that are happening in town like there’s a Santa Claus photo that day and there’s a craft show at the WL McLeod Elementary school, Dec. 3, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., that day.

There’s also a market at the Co-op Mall. And then we also have an event which is the elf on the shelf. Businesses have the opportunity to have the elf in their store. And they just hide it somewhere in the store and then take a photo of it posted on social media, and then whoever can find the elf, get a chance to win a prize.

“So that’s another way to draw customers into their shops. And then you have the Parade of Lights, which is a parade for anyone can participate in: Businesses, churches, organizations, even just families can prepare a float or some sort of decorated vehicle,” said Chaisson, “I think there’s even been tractors and semis and fire trucks and you know, all sorts of things that can participate in the parade.

“[Parade of Lights] begins at seven but everyone needs to be there at 6:30 p.m. [Then] they drive around town and give out candy to the kids. It’s just a fun activity for everyone to get out.”

“We’re hoping that the weather’s going to be co-operative this year, but it sounds like it’ll be a little chilly for most people, said Chaisson.

The craft show is on Dec. 3, which is the same day as the Merry Madness sales event, according to Chaisson. The market is also on the third, but the elf on the shelf is actually on from Dec. 1-10, and then there is free pics with Santa.

So, Dec. 3 from 3 to 8 p.m. and then Dec 10 and Dec. 17 from 11 to four,” said Chaisson, adding that in addition to free pics with Santa they are taking food bank donations.

Marry Madness, she said, is just to help bring people into town; the more things that we can create and the more excitement that we can create. It just helps the businesses so that everyone has a successful year.