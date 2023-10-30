Construction phase of northern B.C. natural gas pipeline complete

Coastal GasLink traverses the Headwall, one of the project’s steepest slopes in the Rocky Mountains. (Coastal GasLink photo)

Coastal GasLink (CGL) announced today it has completed 100 per cent of the pipe installation of its 670-kilometre pipeline from the natural gas fields of northeast B.C. to the LNG Canada processing facility in Kitimat.

“This means that all 670 kilometres of pipe has been welded, coated, lowered into the trench, rigorously tested, and backfilled from the Wilde Lake Compressor Station near Dawson Creek to our Metering Station in Kitimat, physical construction on the project is now complete,” the company said in a press release.

This is the final milestone prior to “mechanical completion” meaning the point at which the pipeline has been permitted to actually transport the product.

CGL says this puts them squarely on track to meet the objective of completing the project by the end of the year.

Ongoing activities into 2024 include clean-up, reclamation, and environmental protection activities, according to the release.

More to come.