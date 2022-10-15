Kevin Moutray takes over as mayor in Vanderhoof

Preliminary results are in for Vanderhoof 2022 elections

Preliminary results are in for Vanderhoof, with former councillor Kevin Moutray claiming the mayoral seat left vacant when Mayor Gerry Thiessen chose not to run again.

Moutray won with 784 votes accounting for 49 per cent of the votes cast. George Funk, also running for mayor, had 535 votes, and the third challenger for mayor, Ken Holden, had 277 votes.

In the 2018 election, when Moutray ran for councillor, he received the highest number of votes, 763 out of a possible 1,155.

In 2022, that honour went to Ernst Martens, who was elected with 918 votes (57.4 per cent). They’re joined on council by Tom Bulmer, 679 votes; Brian Frenkel, 805 votes; Cyndi Lauze, 869 votes; David van Dolah, 820 votes and Ken Young, 818 votes.

In 2018 Vanderhoof had about a 37 per cent voter turnout, with 1155 of a possible 3104 voters choosing to participate.

Shirley Moon was elected director for Area F (Vanderhoof rural) of the Bulkley Nechako Regional District.

