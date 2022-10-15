Storey unopposed for Fraser Lake mayor

Only one change to Fraser Lake council

Sarrah Storey ran unopposed for her second term as mayor of Fraser Lake, taking the seat by acclamation. (Submitted)

Sarrah Storey was first elected mayor of Fraser Lake in 2018 with 56.94 per cent of the votes. In 2022, she ran unopposed, taking the mayor’s chair by acclamation.

READ MORE: Women in Leadership Series gives inspiration to future female leaders

Filling out the four councillor positions at Fraser Lake council table are Jolene Webb 163 votes (68.5 per cent) and incumbents Audrey Fennema, 142 votes (59.7 per cent); Joe Jenkinson, 134 votes (56.3 per cent) and Craig Lepoidevin, 154 votes (64.7 per cent).

In 2018, Lepoidevin received the highest number of votes, 284 out of a possible 360.

Mark Parker was elected director (by acclamation) for Area D (Fraser Lake rural) of the Bulkley Nechako Regional District.

Fraser Lake had a relatively high turnout in 2018 at about 49 per cent, with 360 of a possible 742 voters choosing to exercise their privilege.

BC Election 2022BC municipal election