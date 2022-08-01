As Coastal GasLink reaches significant milestones, workers gain valuable experience working on critical infrastructure

Jade has gained invaluable career experience while working on the Wilde Lake Compressor Station, which is nearly 90 per cent complete.

As Coastal GasLink launches one of its most important construction seasons yet this summer, the project is nearing 70 per cent overall completion and is on track to deliver Canadian-made LNG in 2023.

Since the project’s inception, Coastal GasLink has been committed to building more than just infrastructure and has focused on ensuring project benefits deliver lasting benefits to Indigenous and local communities across the 670-kilometre right-of-way.

One of the most visible and epic feats of engineering for the project is the Wilde Lake Compressor Station, which is approaching completion this fall.

“Many jobs have been awarded to people from the surrounding community during project construction,” said Mark, Wilde Lake Compressor Station Construction Manager. “Construction of the Wild Lake Compressor Station has provided employment and training opportunities, and we’re seeing residents and families thrive in Groundbirch.”

The scale and technical complexities of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project has helped train and build a skill local workforce that will leave a lasting legacy in the future career opportunities for those who work on the facility.

“I was a labourer when I joined Coastal GasLink but have moved up quite quickly because of the support extended to me and other workers,” said Jade, Civil Foreman. “This is the biggest project I’ve been on so far, and I feel like I’ve learned more on this site than any other job combined. The sheer scale of Coastal GasLink is enormous, and I’m proud to have played a role in advancing one small but important part of it.”

Jade is one of 500 women and men, many of them from neighbouring communities, who have played a critical role in constructing TC Energy’s largest ever natural gas compressor facility in a single phase.

“To see somebody like Jade given that opportunity to be able to excel and advance herself – it’s inspiring,” said Mark.

With more than 6,000 women and men working across the Coastal GasLink route this summer, the project is making tremendous progress.

Coastal GasLink is unprecedented in so many ways, and that extends beyond construction milestones to our commitment to delivering a world-class project that will provide economic benefits for Indigenous communities, British Columbians and Canadians for future generations.

With over $1.4 billion awarded in contracting opportunities to Indigenous and local communities to date, Coastal GasLink is proud to be leading the way in terms of how energy projects are advanced in Canada.

As project construction reaches full peak employment this summer of 6,000 workers, Coastal GasLink is closing in on the day when construction is finished and the benefits of our extraordinary legacy are being felt by Indigenous and local communities, and around the world for decades to come.

