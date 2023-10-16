Mark your calendars for Nov. 2: Prince George Hiring Expo returns

The Prince George Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo returns to the Roll-A-Dome on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Are you a job seeker, student, or looking to enhance your career prospects? The Prince George Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo is an event you can’t afford to miss. This event offers a unique opportunity to connect directly with B.C. North’s top employers and post-secondary institutions.

The April event was a true success, and the Black Press events team is proud to announce another expo at the Prince George Roll-A-Dome on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees can expect to see live recruiters and hiring managers from a wide range of organizations, including IBEW Local 993, The Gisborne Group, Arrow Transportation, Carrier Sekani Family Services, Lakes District Maintenance, ICBC, BC RCMP 911 Police Dispatchers, BC Metis Federation, College of the New Caledonia, Terracon Geotechnique, and many more. Discover the endless career opportunities before you!

“Our hiring expo isn’t just any event; it’s the key to unlocking your future,” says Ranee Pal, Black Press Events Manager. “The Prince George Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo is your one-stop destination to explore your career options, get your questions answered on the spot, and make meaningful connections with the industry’s top professionals. This is truly an event you won’t want to miss!”

Most of all, attendance at the Prince George Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo is FREE and open to the public. Grab your free ticket HERE!

Location: Roll-A-Dome, at 2588 Rec Pl Dr, Prince George.

Date: Nov. 2, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit events.blackpress.ca/pg-202 or email events@blackpress.ca.

