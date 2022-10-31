No longer a pipe dream: Building a small business and an extraordinary legacy

Thanks to her work experience on Coastal GasLink, Ashley was able to start her own Environmental Inspection business.

More than three years ago Ashley began working on Coastal GasLink as a Construction Monitor and Community Liaison (CMCL) for Nak’azdli Whut’en. Now, Ashley has leveraged her work experience and started her own environmental inspection business to further her career on Coastal GasLink.

Since project inception more than a decade ago, Coastal Gaslink has been committed to leaving an extraordinary legacy in the communities that we have the privilege to work in. A large part of this legacy is to ensure that we are building and providing rich opportunities for skills training and development for local and Indigenous people.

Over the past three years our teams have had the privilege to work with Ashley, an Environmental Inspector on the project, who is a shining example of our legacy in action. Ashley started working with Coastal GasLink in 2019 as a Construction Monitor and Community Liaison (CMCL) advisor on behalf of Nak’azdli Whut’en. The CMCL program provides opportunities for Indigenous members to participate in construction within their traditional territory to observe, record and report back to their communities on implementation and progress of construction.

“I’m being a steward to my land, and I’m being a defender,” says Ashley, when describing her role as CMCL advisor. “I’m being the voice, and representing my community in that.”

While working as a CMCL advisor, Ashley attended college courses while continuing to gain work experience on the project. Her hard work paid off, and Ashley turned her passion for the land and environment into a successful business.

“Northern Lights College and Coastal GasLink offered me the ability to work while I was earning a university education in land and water remediation and reclamation,” said Ashley. “Now that I’ve started my own company, I’ll be taking that knowledge I’ve gained in the field and applying it to my business.”

As an Environmental Inspector, Ashley plays a key role in the reclamation process, ensuring that we bring the land as close to the original state as possible following construction.

Backed by her experience as a CMCL advisor and bolstered by her education, Ashley started her own company, Wildland Resources Ltd., and was awarded a contract to work as an Environmental Inspector on Coastal GasLink. Ashley ensures that once construction is complete, the land is reclaimed and returned as close to its original state as possible.

“It feels absolutely incredible to be here bringing the land back to being wild land,” she adds.

As she reflects on how others can follow in her footsteps, Ashley smiles and says, “I would encourage them, if they have a passion, to just keep moving towards what they feel is right. Go to school, get your education, keep putting one foot in front of the other and move towards your dream.”

We’re proud to have played a small role in Ashley’s career journey, and can’t wait to see what the future brings for her. Learn more about Coastal Gaslink’s legacy at www.CoastalGasLink.com.

