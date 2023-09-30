Canada marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

In Ottawa, residential school survivors and Indigenous leaders to attend event on Parliament Hill

Communities are gathering across Canada today to recognize the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Students carry a ceremonial cloth with the names of children who died in residential schools and were identified in the National Student Memorial Register, during Gidinawendimin – We Are All Related, an event for youth featuring Residential School Survivors, Knowledge Keepers, and Indigenous music and culture, part of Truth and Reconciliation Week, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Communities are gathering across Canada today to recognize the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The federal holiday recognizes the legacy of Canada’s residential school system and its harms to Indigenous Peoples.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says today should be about listening to survivors.

In Ottawa, residential school survivors and Indigenous leaders are set to attend a commemorative event on Parliament Hill beginning at noon.

Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon, who is expected to attend, says the day is one for reflection but also for action.

READ MORE: Nisga’a celebrate return of ancestral totem pole to their territory

There are also events taking place across the country, including powwows in Victoria, Winnipeg and Toronto.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg is offering free admission today, as is the Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa.

In Montreal, a rally and march starts at 1 p.m. featuring speakers and drummers.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Stolen totem pole returns to Nisga’a after nearly a century in Scotland

Breaking NewsTruth and Reconciliation