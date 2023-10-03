Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters as he arrives for a cabinet meeting in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters as he arrives for a cabinet meeting in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

India reportedly tells Canada to bring home ‘dozens’ of its diplomats

It’s the latest fallout from Trudeau’s allegations of Indian government involvement in the shooting death Nijjar

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s important for Canada to have diplomats on the ground in India for what he calls “extremely challenging” circumstances.

Trudeau was responding this morning to media reports that India wants as many as 41 of 62 remaining Canadian envoys out of the country.

He refused to confirm the reports, saying only that Ottawa wants responsible and constructive discussions and has no interest in escalating the dispute.

It’s the latest fallout from Trudeau’s explosive allegations of Indian government involvement in the June shooting death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

READ MORE: ‘Credible’ intelligence links India to Surrey Sikh leader’s death: Trudeau

Nijjar, a 45-year-old Sikh leader India had long accused of links to terrorism, was killed outside a temple in Surrey, B.C.

Officials have since confirmed that Trudeau’s allegations were based in part on intelligence gathered by a key ally.

“Obviously, we’re going through an extremely challenging time with India right now,” Trudeau said today on Parliament Hill.

“We’re taking this extremely seriously, but we’re going to continue to engage responsibly and constructively with the government of India.”

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s external affairs minister, confirmed last week that the subject came up in his meetings in Washington, D.C., with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Trudeau’s allegation “was not consistent with our policy,” Jaishankar told a panel discussion Friday hosted by the Hudson Institute.

“If his government had anything relevant and specific they would like us to look into, we were open to looking at it. That’s where that conversation is at this point of time.”

— With files from Mickey Djuric in Ottawa

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Blinken on Canada-India rift: ‘Those responsible must be held accountable’

federal governmentIndia

Previous story
Speeches underway to elect next House Speaker in historic mid-session election
Next story
Diwali fireworks advisory made despite warnings it may be discriminatory

Just Posted

Houston mayor Shane Brienen at a spring job fair. He’s now been named to run for the B.C. United party for the Nechako Lakes riding in the next provincial election. (File photo)
Houston mayor to run for B.C. United Party

The Nechako River, where members of the Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative catch sturgeon, spawn them and later release them back into the river. (Photo submitted by the Nechako White Sturgeon Conservation Centre) The Nechako River. (Photo submitted by the Nechako White Sturgeon Conservation Centre)
Love taking photos? Send us your scenic photos of Vanderhoof

A post by B.C. Conservative Party Leader John Rustad to X, formerly known as Twitter, has drawn criticism for politicizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Screenshot/X)
John Rustad compares gender education to residential schools

A vehicle incident on Hwy 16 west of Vanderhoof this morning (Oct. 2) resulted in road closure. (Omineca Express photo)
UPDATE: One dead in vehicle crash on Hwy 16 near Vanderhoof