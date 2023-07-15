Bison are shown at Metis Crossing Wildlife Park in Alberta. The Northwest Territories Department of Environment and Climate Change reported the suspected outbreak last week after 15 bison carcasses were found in an area between Fort Smith and Fort Resolution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Olivia Bako-Metis Nation of Alberta **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Bison are shown at Metis Crossing Wildlife Park in Alberta. The Northwest Territories Department of Environment and Climate Change reported the suspected outbreak last week after 15 bison carcasses were found in an area between Fort Smith and Fort Resolution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Olivia Bako-Metis Nation of Alberta **MANDATORY CREDIT**

N.W.T. confirms anthrax outbreak in Slave River Lowlands bison

Parks Canada says the public safety risk is very low

The Northwest Territories government is confirming an anthrax outbreak among the Slave River Lowlands bison population.

The Department of Environment and Climate Change reported the suspected outbreak last week after 15 bison carcasses were found between Fort Smith and Fort Resolution.

This week, it says the outbreak has been confirmed by laboratory testing and a total of 28 carcasses have been found.

It says all carcasses are being treated as anthrax cases.

Parks Canada says two cases were confirmed along a 10-kilometre stretch of Highway 5 in Wood Buffalo National Park.

It says a total of nine carcasses have been observed.

Parks Canada says the public safety risk is very low. It is extremely rare for humans to contract anthrax but they can from direct contact with dead bison.

Parks Canada is putting a traffic control area in place where stopping is prohibited and public access areas are closed.

An incident management team is working to detect and dispose of the infected bison and treating soil to prevent the spread of anthrax spores.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Métis Nation of Alberta marks ‘historic’ birth of 2 bison calves

READ MORE: Parks Canada says bison herd to remain in Banff National Park backcountry

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BisonNorthwest Territories

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada lifts education requirement for Hong Kong immigrants
Next story
Calgary company partners with Adidas to produce CO2-embedded running shoes

Just Posted

A wildfire is captured between Skeena Crossing and Cedarvale on July 13. This wildfire, suspected to be ignited by lightning, has led the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine to issue an Evacuation Alert for residents in the Cedarvale and Woodcock area, urging them to prepare for possible evacuation. (Jerome Spence/Facebook)
Evacuation Alert issued for Cedarvale and Woodcock area due to advancing wildfire

A fierce wildfire blazes south of Kitwanga on July 13. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine issues Evacuation Alert for Glen Vowell due to growing wildfire

Village of Burns Lake. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Internet, power remain intact in Burns Lake; wildfire being closely watched: officials

Multiple fires in the northwest draw in additional firefighters, report BC Wildfire Officials. (Black Press Media file photo)
Firefighters prioritizing wildfires in northern B.C.; 27+ evacuation orders in effect