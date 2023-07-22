Search continues for Ukrainian refugee who went missing after swim in Quebec river

Officers are searching the banks of the Etchemin River near St-Anselme

A provincial police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for a Ukrainian refugee who went missing Wednesday evening after a swim in a river southeast of Quebec City.

Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for a Ukrainian refugee who went missing Wednesday evening after a swim in a river southeast of Quebec City.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard says officers are searching the banks of the Etchemin River near St-Anselme, Que. and a police helicopter will survey the water later today.

A team of divers was assisting with the search, but police said a strong river current forced them to suspend their work Thursday afternoon.

Police have described the refugee as a man in his 20s but have not confirmed his identity.

Michael Shwec, president of the Quebec chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, says the man is 21 years old and has a mother, twin brother and younger brother who are also in Canada.

Laura Torres, who works with a group that helps immigrants settle in Quebec, said the man’s mother called police about her missing son on Wednesday.

The Canadian Press

