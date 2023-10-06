Tropical Storm Philippe drenches Bermuda en route to Atlantic Canada and New England

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe, center right. Philippe is threatening to unleash heavy rains and flash flooding in the Leeward Islands on Monday before eventually recurving out into the central Atlantic where it could gain hurricane status around midweek, forecasters say. (NOAA via AP)

The outer bands of Tropical Storm Philippe lashed Bermuda on Friday as it churned northward on a path toward Atlantic Canada and New England.

The storm was located about 165 miles (265 kilometers) south of Bermuda on Friday morning. It had winds of up to 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving north-northeast at 18 mph (30 kph).

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Bermuda, with Philippe forecast to pass near the island later Friday. It is then expected to reach the coast of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick or eastern Maine on Saturday night into Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Officials in Bermuda shuttered schools ahead of the storm. Up to 3 inches (8 centimeters) of rain are forecast for Bermuda, and up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) for parts of New York, New England and Southeast Canada.

“Regardless of Philippe’s intensity or structure, interests in those areas should be prepared for the possibility of strong winds and heavy rainfall,” the center said.

Philippe made landfall in Barbuda late Monday as it drenched the northeast Caribbean, downing trees and power lines in a handful of islands. Some schools in the U.S. Virgin Islands remained closed Friday amid ongoing power outages.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lidia swirled through open waters in the Pacific. It was located about 465 miles (745 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Baja California and had winds of up to 70 mph (110 kph). It was moving west-northwest at 5 mph (7 kph) and was expected to become a hurricane later on Friday.

The Associated Press

