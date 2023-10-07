The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. RCMP in Alberta say two 14-year-old boys have died in a single-vehicle crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. RCMP in Alberta say two 14-year-old boys have died in a single-vehicle crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Two 14-year-old boys dead following single-vehicle crash in Alberta

RCMP say there were 3 youths — all under 18 — in the vehicle at the time of the crash

RCMP in Alberta say two 14-year-old boys have died in a single-vehicle crash.

Police say the crash happened Friday just southwest of Hinton.

RCMP Const. Kelsey Davidge says there were three youths — all under 18 — in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

One of the 14-year-olds died at the scene, police say, while the other 14-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital.

Davidge did not have information on the age of the third youth, or who was driving the vehicle.

Police say they’re not releasing any information about the dead boys at this time, and that their investigation into the crash continues.

The Canadian Press

AlbertaBreaking Newsfatal collision

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
US fears row over Sikh activist’s killing could upend strategy for countering China
Next story
Woman who was returned from Syria prison camp faces terrorism charge

Just Posted

District of Vanderhoof’s council hold talks with Health Minister Adrian Dix at the Union of BC Municipalities convention held in Vancouver from Sept. 18 to 22. (District of Vanderhoof photo)
Vanderhoof council discusses forestry, health, connectivity and infrastructure at UBCM meeting

Canadian Home Builders Northern BC elected new board of directors at their AGM held in Prince George. (Supplied image)
Canadian Home Builders’ Northern BC elects new board of directors

Saik’uz Nation formally inaugurated the Sacred Fire Arbour at Ballfield, Thomas Street on Oct. 4. (Saik’uz Nation photo)
Saik’uz Nation inaugurates new arbour for healing fire sessions

Rio Tinto BC Works employees celebrate the achievement of reaching full capacity. Supplied photo
Rio Tinto’s Kitimat smelter returns to full capacity