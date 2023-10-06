This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe, center right. Philippe is threatening to unleash heavy rains and flash flooding in the Leeward Islands on Monday before eventually recurving out into the central Atlantic where it could gain hurricane status around midweek, forecasters say. (NOAA via AP)

Bad weather forces Canada-Panama cricket game to be abandoned before 1st ball

Tropical Storm Philippe lashed Bermuda with heavy rains and winds

Canada’s game against Panama at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier was abandoned without a ball bowled Friday due to bad weather.

Tropical Storm Philippe lashed Bermuda with heavy rains and winds before being downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday as it churned northward toward Atlantic Canada and New England.

Bermuda’s game against the Cayman Islands was also called off.

The cancellations sets up a tournament decider between Canada (3-1-0) and Bermuda (4-0-0) on Saturday. The Canadians have won three straight after an opening 86-run loss to Bermuda.

Canada, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands (1-3-0) and Panama (0-4-0) are competing in a double round-robin format for a berth the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and U.S.

Canada has not qualified for the eight previous editions of the T20 World Cup, which has expanded to 20 teams in 2024.

The Canadian Press

