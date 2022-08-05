14 northern agencies and local governments get fresh funding for capacity building

Projects in Kitimat, Terrace, Bulkley-Nechako area to benefit from the $1.3 million funding

Several organizations and local governments are set to benefit from $1.3 million through the Northern Healthy Communities funding stream.

Administered by the Northern Development Initiative Trust and announced Aug.3, the money will be shared among 14 projects. Since its beginning, the trust has dispersed close to $5 million to 46 projects in the north.

B.C.’s municipal affairs minister Nathan Cullen said the funding stream has helped community organizations and local governments who have been asking for more stable, reliable funding as opposed to a one-time payment.

“The ripple effects of some of these relatively modest investments can be sometimes huge,” Cullen added.

Ksan House Society in Terrace will receive close to $100,000 to hire a mental health coordinator to focus on supporting individuals who are experiencing barriers to accessing services and supports.

Kitimat Valley Education Society/ Kitimat Valley Institute will get $76,750 for a leadership training program. As part of this program, the organization will be hosting a series of workshops to leaders, frontline and industry service providers in the area including the District of Kitimat and Haisla Nation.

District of Kitimat received $93,600 as part of this for a social development program which will see them hire a professional to collaborate with the Haisla Nation to tackle socio-economic challenges faced by the communities there.

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine (RDKS) will be able to fund the position of a fire prevention coordinator with $82,260 through the funding stream.

The position is part of increasing the capacity in the emergency service department which provides protection to Thornhill, Area E & A and the City of Terrace. RDKS is also getting funding to hire a junior planner ($62,561) and a communications coordinator ($86,060).

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako will get $76,948 for a First Nations engagement project designed to help tourism and hospitality businesses in communities affected by LNG Canada and Coastal GasLink projects.

Several projects in Prince George, Dawson Creek and Peace River area have also received funding as part of this funding stream.

The program is accepting applications for the next funding intake with new projects set to be announced until 2026.