People walk along the seawall around Stanley Park in Vancouver, Wednesday, March 23, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

19 B.C. communities break temperature records as spring weather finally arrives

Oldest record was from 1922, broken in Prince George, while Kamloops was the hottest spot in Canada

B.C. saw its first Saturday to reach over 20 C in several months, bringing with it a number of heat records across the province.

According to Environment Canada, the oldest heat record to be broken Saturday (April 29) happened in Prince George. There, the community saw temperatures reach 24.5 C, surpassing 23.9 C recorded in 1922.

While many enjoyed the first bit of warm weather of spring, dozens were kept on high alert as the sudden spike in heat brought with it quickened snowmelt leading to fast-paced and swollen rivers.

READ MORE: Rivers around Cache Creek under flood watch; 25-52 mm of snowmelt in B.C. recorded Saturday

Across Canada, Kamloops was the hottest spot in Canada on Saturday, at 31.6 C, while Komakuk Beach in The Yukon was the coldest, at -23.1 C.

Other B.C. communities that broke records Saturday include:

Blue River Area: 25.5 C (23.1 C set in 1998)

Burns Lake Area: 22.8 C (22.2 C set in 1979)

Cache Creek Area: 31.2 C (28.9 C set in 1957)

Clinton Area: 24.5 C (21.1 C set in 1979)

Comox Area: 21.8 C (21.7 C set in 1958)

Courtenay Area: 21.8 C (21.7 set in 1958)

Kamloops: 31.6 C (28.3 set in 1957)

Kelowna: 28.2 C (26.7 set in 1968)

Lytton: 30.7 C (30.6 C set in 1957)

Merrit: 29 C (27.2 C set in 1926)

Pemberton Area: 30 C (28 C set in 1989)

Port Hardy: 22 C (20.5 C set in 1989)

Powell River: 22.7 C (21.9 C set in 1989)

Prince George: 24.5 C (23.9 C set in 1922)

Puntzi Mountain: 23.9 C (23.6 C set in 1979)

Squamish Area: 26.1 C (26 C set in 1998)

Trail Area: 30 C (28.3 C set in 1957)

Vernon: 27.5 C (25.6 C set in 1957)

Williams Lake: 25.4 C (22.5 C set in 1979)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
