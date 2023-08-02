55th Nechako Fall Fair cancelled due to wildfires in the region

4-H achievement shows and auction will still take place

A file photo from the Fall Fair held in Vanderhoof in the past. This year, the 55th annual fair has been cancelled due to wildfire concerns in the region. (Black Press file photo)

The annual Nechako Valley Exhibition has been cancelled due to several wildfires blazing in the area, said organizers.

Commonly known as the Fall Fair, the event was scheduled to take place in Vanderhoof from August 18 to 20. However, with northern B.C. reportedly facing one of it’s worst wildfire seasons with a majority of the suppression efforts concentrated in the Bulkley-Nechako and Prince George area, the event organizers decided to pull the plug on this year’s event.

“We have made the difficult decision to cancel our 55th Annual Fall Fair this year on August 18th, 19th and 20th, ” said the organizers on their Facebook page Nechako Valley Exhibition Grounds.

“Due to safety measures, and providing accommodation for our firefighters who are staying with us while they protect our community and our people. We apologize deeply and hope to see everyone out next year!” the post further read.

Organizers of the event will also be individually reaching out to vendors and exhibitors who have made payments to make arrangements for the same.

The annual fall fair held near the grounds off Northside Road, attracts visitors from across the northwest area. Last year the exhibition returned after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Nechako Valley Exhibition is cancelled, accompanying programs such as the 4-H will go ahead with their achievement shows and auction.

The details are as follows:

Swine Show – Saturday, August 12th at 1pm in the 4-H Barn at the Vanderhoof Fair Grounds. (Same as Before)

Outdoors:

Sheep Show – Friday, August 18th at 8am at BC Livestock Auction Yards.

Dog Show – Friday, August 18th at 10am at BC Livestock Auction Yards.

Poultry Show – Friday, August 18th at 10:30am at BC Livestock Auction Yards.

Dairy Show – Friday, August 18th at 11am at BC Livestock Auction Yards.

Beef Show – Friday, August 18th at 12pm at BC Livestock Auction Yards.

Indoors:

Photography Show – Friday, August 18th at 8am at BC Livestock Auction Yards.

Honeybee Display – Friday, August 18th at 9am at BC Livestock Auction Yards.

Leathercraft Display – Friday, August 18th at 11am at BC Livestock Auction Yards.

Speak and Show – Friday, August 18th at 4pm at BC Livestock Auction Yards in the auction ring.

4-H Auction – Friday, August 18th at 6pm at BC Livestock Auction Yards.

There will be a concession at the BC Livestock Auction Yards.