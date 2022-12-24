Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Abbotsford woman continues to raise funds for Alzheimer Society with Christmas village

‘Sparkyville’ includes countless figurines and has been in the works for more than 40 years

There is a special Christmas village in Abbotsford, known as Sparkyville.

It’s hard to know how many shops, homes, and residents there are.

It stretches from one side of Johanna deJong’s living room to the other in her Matsqui Prairie home. Each corner and street is created over the course of two weeks, as the 94-year-old widow takes sets each piece out for display. There’s a hospital, a police station, even a frozen pond with children playing hockey.

There are carollers, a horse drawn carriage, and even a windmill.

Her daughter, Patricia, hauls them out of storage for her every year and enjoys watching the village come together.

“She really is such an inspiration,” she says of her mom, who has been collecting the pieces for more than 40 years. For the last 10 years, her husband Jack had lived with Alzheimer’s disease. DeJong has been raising funds for the Alzheimer Society of B.C., and part of that has been through her Christmas display.

Sparkyville got its name because Jack deJong was an electrician, Patricia explains.

There are even a few buildings with the family name on them, and many buildings with special memories or meaning.

In sharing their story this year, the deJongs are hoping to bring awareness to the Alzheimer Society of B.C., and encourage people to donate. For more information on the society, visit alzheimer.ca/bc.

READ MORE: Friends say Chilliwack Christmas car giveaway recipient always helping others

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas

 

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Johanna deJong of Abbotsford has been collecting Christmas village items for more than 40 years. (Submitted image)

Previous story
Winter storm warning continues for Coquihalla, Highway 3, Okanagan Connector
Next story
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a ‘country of peace’ in Christmas message

Just Posted

A person makes their way through the Sandy Hill neighbourhood of Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada

A Russian bomb lands near Samsung’s headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Phil Bialobzyski)
Putin’s unwelcome wake up call

Filling vacancies is becoming increasingly difficult for the RCMP amid staff shortages across northwest B.C. (File photo)
Northwest B.C. RCMP struggle to cope with vacancies

B.C. pre-Christmas storm is expected to turn icy beginning Thursday (Dec. 22) as remaining snow hardens and freezing rain falls. (Sergey Gorbachev/ Pixabay)
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.