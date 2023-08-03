Blackwater Mine (Photo provided by Artemis Gold Inc)

Blackwater Mine (Photo provided by Artemis Gold Inc)

All site activities recommence at Blackwater mine following wildfire events

The company had reduced non-essential staff onsite mid-July as precautionary measures

All site activities have recommenced at the Blackwater mine, with staff and contractor occupancy levels on site corresponding to those before the recent wildfire event, said parent company Artemis in an August 3 statement.

On July 20, Artemis Gold announced it was temporarily reducing the number of non-essential staff and contractors at the Blackwater Mine in central B.C. as precautionary measures due to wildfires in the region.

“Site management has implemented its return to full construction in a disciplined manner with the safety of our employees and contractors as our top priority,” said Artemis Gold President and COO Jeremy Langford.

“The company acknowledges that the wildfire period in B.C is not yet over, and we are in daily communication with the local and regional authorities on situational updates as and when they arise” Langford added.

Blackwater Mine project in central British Columbia approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450km northeast of Vancouver.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Staff at RCMP headquarters in Surrey chased with knife after man tries to jack cop’s car, police say

Just Posted

Blackwater Mine (Photo provided by Artemis Gold Inc)
All site activities recommence at Blackwater mine following wildfire events

Nechako Lumber mill on Highway 16 west near Vanderhoof. Parent company Sinclar announced permanent production curtailment, affecting 60 jobs at the sawmill on August 2. (Orlanthia Habsburg/ Omineca Express)
Nechako Lumber in Vanderhoof cuts 60 jobs because of uncertain fibre supply

Thornhill Fire Department trucks are pictured on January 28, 2022. Emergency vehicles from the department were dispatched to a serious crash on Hwy 16 East near Thornhill, on August 2, resulting in injuries and a subsequent highway closure. (Binny Paul/Black Press Media)
BREAKING: Serious vehicle crash closes Highway 16 east of Thornhill

Sarah Osborne and The Magic Buttons deliver a captivating performance at the River Stage during the Kispiox Valley Music Festival on July 29. (Hunter Wild/Black Press Media)
Kispiox Valley Music Festival delights hundreds in its 27th year