All site activities recommence at Blackwater mine following wildfire events

All site activities have recommenced at the Blackwater mine, with staff and contractor occupancy levels on site corresponding to those before the recent wildfire event, said parent company Artemis in an August 3 statement.

On July 20, Artemis Gold announced it was temporarily reducing the number of non-essential staff and contractors at the Blackwater Mine in central B.C. as precautionary measures due to wildfires in the region.

“Site management has implemented its return to full construction in a disciplined manner with the safety of our employees and contractors as our top priority,” said Artemis Gold President and COO Jeremy Langford.

“The company acknowledges that the wildfire period in B.C is not yet over, and we are in daily communication with the local and regional authorities on situational updates as and when they arise” Langford added.

Blackwater Mine project in central British Columbia approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450km northeast of Vancouver.