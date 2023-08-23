The 122nd Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong will proceed as planned Aug. 30-Sept. 3. (Morning Star - file photo)

The 122nd Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong will proceed as planned Aug. 30-Sept. 3. (Morning Star - file photo)

Armstrong IPE going ahead as planned

Decision made to proceed after consultation with governments, RCMP, fire officials

Giddy Up.

After careful consultation with the province, local governments, RCMP and fire officials, the 122nd edition of the Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede in Armstrong is proceeding.

The fair will run from Wednesday, Aug. 30, to Sunday, Sept. 3.

“At every planning stage the IPE and Stampede follows a safety-first approach to ensure our guests, volunteers, and community remain safe,” said IPE general manager Heather King.

“Our thoughts are with those communities and families who have been affected by the evacuation alerts and orders.”

The decision comes as the region dealt with wildfire smoke blanketing communities, and with the Kendry Creek wildfire starting Monday, Aug. 21, east of Armstrong.

There was “no significant growth” in that wildfire on Tuesday, according to officials. Crews continue to battle the blaze Wednesday on the ground and in the air.

The theme of this year’s IPE is Giddy Up and Go to the IPE.

Large crowds flocked to the grounds in 2022 as the fair returned following a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

READ MORE: Air Quality Statement remains in effect as blue skies return to the Okanagan

READ MORE: Flights cancelled again at Kelowna Airport

