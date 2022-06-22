A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada. Black Press Media file photo

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada. Black Press Media file photo

Arrival of summer’s first hot weather sparks special weather statement for much of B.C.

Temperatures expected to reach mid 30Cs in much of the province by Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of B.C. including most of the major population centres, as the first hot stretch of summer is expected, beginning on the weekend.

The Wednesday morning (June 22) warning comes after an unseasonably cool, wet spring.

On Saturday (June 25), temperatures will reach into the upper 20C’s, before increasing to low-to-mid 30C’s on Sunday and into early next week. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-teens, according to Environment Canada.

With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat related illnesses increase as well as an increase in snowmelt and snowpack instability, noted Environment Canada. Increased stream flows due to run-off are possible.

Temperatures are expected to return to near-normal values by the middle of next week as a cooler, unsettled airmass pushes onshore.

Last summer, a heat dome caused the deaths of more than 600 residents in B.C., prompting the provincial government to launch a heat alert system this year. The system will have two levels: warning and extreme heat emergencies. They’ll be issued based on regional temperature thresholds.

Sudden heat also increases the risk of flooding throughout the province. The cooler spring means record-high snowpacks remain in several areas of B.C., which could unleash a torrent of water if melted quickly, according to the River Forecast Centre.

Environment Canada voiced a similar warning Wednesday.

“Freezing levels rise throughout this event and will lead to an increase in snowmelt and snowpack instability. Increased stream flows due to run-off are possible,” it said.

READ MORE: B.C. launches heat alert system following 2021’s deadly heat dome

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CaribooEnvironment Canada weather

Previous story
Ancient Vancouver Island fish bones may hold lessons for adapting to climate change
Next story
VIDEO: Visiting tourists rescue baby mountain goat stuck between rocks in Kimberley

Just Posted

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced June 22 they are stopping their $789-million plan to rebuild the ageing building, and sending things back to public consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
BREAKING: Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild

Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen and Saik’uz First Nation Chief Priscilla Mueller get the flag ready to be hoisted in front of the municipal office. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Saik’uz First Nation flag hoisted for the first time at Vanderhoof municipal office

David Eby, B.C. Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Affordable housing and dementia care facility opens inVanderhoof

Email aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com to submit letters to the editor
LETTER: Don’t swear, yell at healthcare staff