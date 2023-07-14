Blackwater Mine (Photo provided by Artemis Gold Inc)

Blackwater Mine (Photo provided by Artemis Gold Inc)

Artemis Gold receives Fisheries Act authorization for Blackwater Mine project

Approval facilitates building of water diversion structures and dams in the Davidson Creek valley

Artemis Gold’s received the Fisheries Act authorization for the development of its Blackwater Mine, the company announced on July 4.

The Fisheries Act Authorization is the Government of Canada’s approval of the company’s plan to avoid, mitigate and offset impacts to fish habitat in and around the Blackwater area. In particular, it facilitates the commencement of in-stream construction works including the building of water diversion structures and dams in the Davidson Creek valley which runs though the basin of the Blackwater tailings storage facility.

“This represents yet another important milestone in the construction of Blackwater, which will be one of B.C.’s largest gold mines and a significant contributor to the local, provincial, and federal economies,” said Steven Dean, chairman and CEO of Artemis Gold.

Dean said the senior management and construction teams are focused on completing Phase 1 construction on schedule to pour first gold in H2 2024.

Blackwater Mine project in central British Columbia approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450km northeast of Vancouver. The project is one of the largest capital investments in the Bulkley-Nechako, Fraser-Fort George and Cariboo regions of B.C. in the last decade. The mine is expected to be in production for a minimum of 22 years.

