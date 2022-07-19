B.C.’s Attorney General David Eby puts hat in ring to replace John Horgan as NDP leader

If successful, Eby would become the next Premier of B.C.

B.C.’s attorney general David Eby has announced he’s running for the NDP leadership to replace current Premier John Horgan.

Flanked by his colleagues, an exuberant Eby told a small crowd at the Kitsilano Neighbourhood House — located within his riding of Vancouver Point Grey — that he is the best choice to become the next premier of B.C.

Eby is best known for his efforts in overhauling ICBC, leading the provincial inquiry into money laundering and pushing for municipalities to develop more affordable housing — efforts that have garnered him plenty of supporters and critics over the years.

He is the only candidate to step forward so far and many of his notable colleagues have already bowed out of the race.

Premier John Horgan announced in late June that he would not be seeking re-election. Horgan has led the NDP since 2014 and brought the party historic electoral success. The 62-year-old cited his recovery from a recent bout with cancer as a reason for stepping down, saying his energy flags as the day goes by.

While Horgan is looking forward to more days walking the beaches with his wife Ellie, Eby has his work cut out for him. If successful, he would take the helm of a province facing a housing crisis, an opioid crisis, a healthcare worker and doctor shortage, climate change and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Before Eby even officially announced he was running, the opposition Liberals put out a press release slamming the attorney general as “soft-on-crime” and “low-on-results” in his role as minister responsible for housing.

“The NDP is all talk and no action — on affordability, on crime, and more. Lots of bold promises with no follow-through,” said MLA Trevor Halford. “While David Eby’s record is too radical and abysmal to be Premier, his candidacy epitomizes the NDP government’s record of flashy promises and no results.”

Assuming other candidates come forward, the NDP will vote on their new leader in mid-November. The new leader will be announced on Dec. 3 before getting sworn in as premier in mid-December.

