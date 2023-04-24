B.C. Cannabis Summit blunt and blazing the way for a better legal market

The summit was held at Kelowna’s Eldorado Hotel and Manteo Resort

The second annual B.C. Cannabis Summit was hosted in Kelowna April 21-23, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Kelowna was flying high this weekend hosting the second annual B.C. Cannabis Summit.

Hundreds of pot lovers from around the province, and some from across the country, gathered at the Eldorado Hotel and Manteo Resort for three days of all things weed-related.

The summit featured a trade show where cannabis-related business or companies that can support the industry set up tables to network.

Several panels were hosted to converse over, challenge, and discuss rules and regulations in the cannabis industry, including one for women in the industry, Health Canada, Indigenous leaders and the provincial government.

It was a step in the right direction for the legal cannabis market having Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth speak, but several summit attendees said he added little to the conversation.

The summit concluded the afternoon of April 23 with a closing statement from former Westbank First Nation chief Roxanne Lindley.

READ MORE: ‘Nightmare ooze’ a strain on cannabis industry: UBC Okanagan researcher

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

British ColumbiacannabisFarmingKelownamarijuanaOrganicRegulations