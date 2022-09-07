B.C. community under evacuation alert as blaze near Manning Park intensifies

180 properties in community of Eastgate on standby as of Sept. 6

The Heather Lake wildfire continues to burn in Manning Provincial Park. As of Sept. 6, 180 properties in the nearby community of Eastgate are under evacuation alert. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

The community of Eastgate south of Penticton has been placed under evacuation alert due the proximity of the Heather Lake wildfire.

As of late Tuesday (Sept. 6), the regional district has put 180 properties on alert and is urging residents to prepare for a possible evacuation order.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire is now estimated at 3,800 hectares, with 2,000 burning on this side of the Canada-U.S. border.

In a release issued Tuesday night, the BC Wildfire said the “wildfire is burning in a heavy fuel and has the potential for aggressive and rapid growth if winds, and terrain align…Wednesday, a gusty westerly wind will persist throughout the day and shift to the northwest by the evening. We are expecting to see a continuing trend of warmer, dryer weather and increased fire behaviour for the next several days.”

The Heather Lake fire is burning 5 km southeast of Manning Park Resort.

On Sept. 6, Hampton and Mule Deer Campground and Hampton were closed, and six trails remained under evacuation order.

