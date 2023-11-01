UPDATED: B.C. rejects experts call for non-prescription access to safer drug supply

Coroner’s death review panel says expanded safer supply fastest way to save lives, but B.C. says ‘no’

Andrew Leavens, front left, and Carl Gladue, right, carry an empty coffin during a march organized by the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU) to mark International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Thursday, August 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A BC Coroners Service death review panel is calling on the province to expand access to safer supply drugs by removing the requirement for a doctor’s prescription. B.C.’s mental health and addictions minister says that’s out of the question.

The recommendation was the main outcome of the third expert report on B.C.’s toxic drug crisis, released on Wednesday (Nov. 1). The death review panel noted that while an estimated 225,000 British Columbians use unregulated drugs, just 5,000 of them receive safer supply prescriptions. The remaining 220,000 people remain at a greater risk of drug injury or death.

As it stands, close to six British Columbians are dying every day from toxic drugs. More than 13,000 people have died since the toxic drug supply was declared a public health emergency in April 2016.

The panel said the fastest way to reduce these deaths is to increase access to regulated drugs. This, the panel said, will require both an expansion of the existing medical model, and the introduction of non-medical options. In other words, the panel said there needs to be a way for people to access safer supply without going through a doctor first.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside said she is rejecting the recommendation and that the province will not consider a non-prescriber model of safer supply. She said she recognizes there are problems with the current prescription-based model, but she is confident they can be addressed without offering people non-prescription access.

The death review panel said the current model of prohibition is failing people.

“With the passing of each day, week, month, and year, we risk becoming numb to the scale of this emergency as the current devastation becomes the norm,” reads the report.

