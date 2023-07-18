‘Long, complex and challenging’: worsening drought feeds wildfire risk

Emergency Management Minister Bowin Ma says conditions could continue into next year

The Donnie Creek wildfire burns in an area between Fort Nelson and Fort St. John, B.C., in this undated handout photo provided by the BC Wildfire Service. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/BC Wildfire Service)

The province is preparing for serious drought that could worsen into 2024 in B.C., amid a record-breaking wildfire season.

Emergency Management Minister Bowin Ma, said in a statement that British Columbians should prepare for a “long, complex and challenging” wildfire season ahead.

There are nearly 400 active wildfires burning in the province. As of Monday, 1.39 million hectares had been burned this season alone – ousting the previous record of 1.35 million hectares burned in 2018.

1.39M HECTARES: B.C. wildfire season now worst on record

Since April 1, 1,183 wildfires have burned a total of 1.39 million hectares. Wildfires have led to the evacuation of 150 people and about 3,400 people are subject to an evacuation alert in the northwestern, northeastern and Cariboo regions of the province, she added.

RELATED: 100,000 square kilometres burn in record-breaking Canadian wildfire season

RELATED: ‘The heart of us’: Colleagues and family honour fallen B.C. firefighter Devyn Gale

Ma also praised British Columbians for preventing human-caused fires. Humans caused only 13 out of 235 new wildfire starts last week, she said. “Please keep up the good work and remain cautious with any activity that could lead to wildfire,” she said.

But she also warned that the concurrent severe drought conditions could get worse. “We are experiencing a serious drought, which may worsen into the fall or even into the next year,” she said.

More to come.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News