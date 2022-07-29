B.C. heat wave breaks 13 more single-day temperature records

Osoyoos was the hottest in the province at 42.1 C

The heat wave rolling over B.C. has broken even more single-day temperature records.

After setting 10 new records on Wednesday, (July 27), 14 more single-day records were set on Thursday.

B.C.’s hot spot was Osoyoos where temperatures reached 41.2 C — tying the record set in 1996. Lytton was a close second, coming in at 41.1 C — breaking the previous 40.6 C set in 2009.

Most of the province remains under a heat warning from Environment Canada. Several parts of B.C. including Arrow Lakes, East Columbia, West Columbia, East Kootenay, the Kootenays, Elk Valley, Shuswap and Yoho Park are under severe thunderstorm watch.

Temperatures are expected to begin cooling off on Sunday.

B.C. single-day heat records set on Thursday

• Blue River – 37 C (previously 36 C set in 1998)

• Clearwater – 39.2 C (previously 38.5 C set in 1998)

• Clinton – 34.5 C (previously 33 C set in 2009)

• Dawson Creek – 32.5 C (previously 30 C set in 1937)

• Kelowna – 38.7 C (previously 37.2 C set in 1934)

• Lytton – 41.1 C (previously 40.6 C set in 2009)

• Mackenzie – 33.4 C (previously 36 C set in 2009)

• Osoyoos – 41.2 C (tied 1996 record)

• Penticton – 37.9 C (previously 37.8 C set in 1934)

• Port Hardy – 24.1 C (previously 23.9 C set in 2021)

• Princeton – 38 C (previously 37.8 C set in 1994)

• Puntzi Mountain Area – 34.2 C (previously 33.8 C set in 2009)

• Sparwood – 33.1 C (previously 32.8 C set in 2003)

• Vernon – 37.6 C (previously 37.2 C set in 1934)

