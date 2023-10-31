B.C. high school teacher Douglas Andrew Barnim has been suspended for one month for unprofessional communication with a recent graduate student. (Pixabay)

B.C. high school teacher Douglas Andrew Barnim has been suspended for one month for unprofessional communication with a recent graduate student. (Pixabay)

B.C. high school teacher suspended over communication with recent grad

Teacher said they would be friends for life, gave student dating advice

A B.C. high school teacher had his qualifications suspended for one month, after a provincial regulatory board found he had unprofessional communication with a recent graduate.

Douglas Andrew Barnim was teaching at an unnamed independent secondary school in the 2018/2019 school year. When the school year let out, Barnim stayed in touch with a student he had taught and coached.

That student had graduated from Grade 12, and Barnim told them over text message that he hoped they could stay in touch and that they would be friends for life. Barnim also told the student they were his favourite and made comments about the student’s classmates. Barnim went on to give the student dating advice, including comments about topics related to sex, and told the student being underage had never stopped anyone from going to a bar.

The student reported the communication, saying it made them feel very uncomfortable.

In December 2019, the school issued Barnim a letter of discipline and directed him to complete a course on respectful professional boundaries through the Justice Institute of B.C. The following June, the school fired Barnim for an unrelated reason.

The complaint over Barnim’s inappropriate communication was forwarded on to the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation. On Oct. 20, Barnim admitted to sending the various text messages and agreed it was unprofessional.

The commissioner suspended Barnim’s teaching qualification for one month.

READ ALSO: 15-year ban for B.C. teacher who travelled overnight, shared room with recent graduates

British ColumbiaEducationSchools

Previous story
Drunk tank outdated, no guarantee of health and safety: B.C. watchdog
Next story
Vulnerable woman’s house being sold by City of Penticton sparks changes

Just Posted

The Pescada home in Trout Creek was one of many Summerland homes decorated for Halloween on Oct. 31. This display included a haunted house tour and a smoke display. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for thrills and chills for Halloween?

Coastal GasLink traverses the Headwall, one of the project’s steepest slopes in the Rocky Mountains. (Coastal GasLink photo)
Construction phase of northern B.C. natural gas pipeline complete

Kenney Dam with Nechako Reservoir behind it. (Rio Tinto website photo)
Rio Tinto addresses concerns about impact of drought on Nechako River

Wendy Clement. (Submitted photo)
‘Arts are just as important for communities’