B.C. introduces crowd-sourcing mechanism to protect old-growth forests

B.C. Premier David Eby, left to right, Cynthia Callison, BC Parks Foundation vice chair; NDP parliamentary secretary Aman Singh; Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Minister Nathan Cullen, Ross Beaty, BC Parks Foundation chair and Environment Minister George Heyman make an announcement at Beacon Hill Park, in Victoria, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

The British Columbia government is moving to protect more old-growth forests and critical habitat with a type of crowd-source funding.

Premier David Eby says the government will work with the independent B.C. Parks Foundation and First Nations to introduce the funding tool that backs efforts to protect valuable ecosystems.

Eby says the province will contribute $150 million to a conservation funding mechanism that will be matched by a B.C. Parks Foundation commitment.

The government says the $150 million provided by the province will leverage further donations in a crowd-sourcing approach, encouraging other organizations and people to contribute to ecosystem protection.

Environmental groups, including the Wilderness Committee and Ancient Forest Alliance, say the fund has the power to create new protected areas by working with First Nations, government and private donors.

The BC Council of Forest Industries, which represents the majority of forest producers in the province, says in a statement the conservation funding tool is an innovative method for planning future approaches to land use and maintaining ecosystems.

The Canadian Press

