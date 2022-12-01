B.C. medical services agency files court injunction against Telus LifePlus program

B.C.’s Medical Services Commission has filed for a court injunction against Telus Health, over its paid health-care program.

The commission filed the injunction in B.C. Supreme Court Thursday alleging Telus’s LifePlus program contravenes the Medicare Protection Act, according to a statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“It is very important to uphold the Medicare Protection Act, which is in place to preserve our publicly managed and fiscally sustainable health-care system for British Columbia. Access to necessary medical care should be based on need and not an individual’s ability to pay,” Dix said.

The LifePlus program costs $4,650 for the first year and gives members access to personalized care teams and 24/7 virtual care, among other things. The Medical Services Commission has been tasked with looking into whether the program allows those who pay to unfairly jump B.C.’s health-care queue.

Dix says the commission began looking into accusations of illegal billing in February and access to necessary medical care should be based on need, not ability to pay.

None of the accusations have been proven in court and Dix says the case will be argued at some point in the coming weeks.

The injunction does not apply to Telus Health Virtual Care services.

Dix would not say what remedy is being sought if the court finds in the commission’s favour, saying that decision will be made by a judge.

— with a file from The Canadian Press

