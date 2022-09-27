B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside and Premier John Horgan meet students outside École Hammond Bay on Monday, Sept. 26. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside and Premier John Horgan meet students outside École Hammond Bay on Monday, Sept. 26. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

BC NDP retreats to central Vancouver Island as caucus shares summer stories

Horgan says team members will share what they’ve learned during meetings being held in Parksville

The B.C. NDP is holding its caucus retreat on the mid Island this week as it prepares for the fall legislature session.

Premier John Horgan and numerous cabinet ministers were at École Hammond Bay on Monday, Sept. 26, to view the school expansion project there. The caucus meetings are being held in Parksville.

“It’s an opportunity for all of us to come together, talk about what we’ve learned talking to constituents throughout the summer…” said Horgan. “To come together here allows us to have those candid conversations that we haven’t been able to have for the past couple of months. The value of the legislative session is not just that we get to debate issues in the legislature, we get to sit together and compare stories.”

He said politics is a team sport and every day is an opportunity for team-building.

“How do we collaborate to get the best outcomes for as many people as possible?” he asked.

Adam Walker, Parksville-Qualicum MLA, said it was great to have his colleagues in his constituency to meet with service providers and “raise up” some of the work that is happening at the grassroots level.

Sheila Malcolmson, Nanaimo MLA and minister of mental health and addictions, said her colleagues who see school expansion and permanent supportive housing projects in Nanaimo, for example, can “tell the stories that we’ve heard here and give people some hope that despite a really hard couple of years, we’re making a lot of progress.”

READ ALSO: B.C. Premier John Horgan expected to attend tribute in Qualicum Beach


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politics

Previous story
Hurricane Ian forces NASA to delay Artemis I moon mission again
Next story
Cariboo-Prince George MP honoured by Forest Products Association of Canada

Just Posted

Family confirmed that Sheri Onstein’s medevac plane was landing just before noon on Friday. (Submitted photo)
Terrace senior in serious condition finally flown out for treatment

Todd Doherty has been named a community champion by Canada’s forest products sector. (Forest Products Association of Canada photo/handout)
Cariboo-Prince George MP honoured by Forest Products Association of Canada

Rebecca Onstein with her mom at the Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace on Sept. 22. (Submitted photo)
‘No place will take her’: No help for Terrace senior in “life or limb” condition

Aerial shot of LNG Canada’s Cedar Valley Lodge, which accommodates oil and gas workers on the project site in Kitimat. the Indigenous Resource Network believes the cap would endanger Indigenous investments in oil and gas like this one and others the Haisla First Nation is involved with. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Indigenous group opposes Liberal government emissions cap policy