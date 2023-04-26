BC Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie speaks with Ladysmith seniors about issues, such as health care, on April 19. (Bailey Seymour/Black Press Media)

BC Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie speaks with Ladysmith seniors about issues, such as health care, on April 19.

BC Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie to host town hall meeting in Terrace

Isobel Mackenzie is on a tour of the northwest to hear from B.C. seniors

BC Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie is touring the northwest, beginning with a session in Vanderhoof before making her way to Burns Lake, Smithers, Terrace, Kitimat and Prince Rupert.

Mackenzie’s town hall meeting in Terrace will in collaboration with Skeena Valley Seniors on Thursday (May 4) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will be held at the Skeena Mall, located at #137-4741 Lakelse Ave.

Mackenzie aims to hear from seniors, their loved ones, and other members of the Terrace community. The town hall meeting invites attendees to share their thoughts on what is working and not working for seniors in the area.

In addition to collecting feedback, Mackenzie will discuss the role of the Office of Seniors Advocate, outline concerns she has heard from seniors throughout British Columbia, and provide updates on current and recent studies of seniors’ issues undertaken by her office. She will also address other matters of interest to seniors and their families.

READ MORE: Seniors advocate says B.C. should eliminate home support fees

Skeena Valley Seniors, a local organization dedicated to supporting seniors, is partnering with Mackenzie for this event. The organization aims to support and improve seniors’ lives, according to their website.

This town hall meeting is an opportunity for the community to share their insights on seniors’ issues, concerns, and potential solutions, the event posting says. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the discussion and share their experiences and ideas.

For more information on the town hall meeting, visit the Office of the Seniors Advocate website or contact Skeena Valley Seniors.


