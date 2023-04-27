BC Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie to host town hall meeting in Vanderhoof

Isobel Mackenzie is on a tour of the northwest to hear from B.C. seniors

BC Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie speaks with Ladysmith seniors about issues, such as health care, on April 19. (Bailey Seymour/Black Press Media)

BC Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie is touring the northwest, beginning with a session in Vanderhoof before making her way to Burns Lake, Smithers, Terrace, Kitimat and Prince Rupert.

Mackenzie’s town hall meeting in Vanderhoof will be held at the Nechako Friendship Centre on May 4, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Mackenzie aims to hear from seniors, their loved ones, and other members of the community. The town hall meeting invites attendees to share their thoughts on what is working and not working for seniors in the area.

In addition to collecting feedback, Mackenzie will discuss the role of the Office of Seniors Advocate, outline concerns she has heard from seniors throughout British Columbia, and provide updates on current and recent studies of seniors’ issues undertaken by her office. She will also address other matters of interest to seniors and their families.

READ MORE: Seniors advocate says B.C. should eliminate home support fees

This town hall meeting is an opportunity for the community to share their insights on seniors’ issues, concerns, and potential solutions, the event posting says. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the discussion and share their experiences and ideas.



