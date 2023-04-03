Major crime investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any one who has had dealings with Peter Casimir this year, in particular March of 2023, in an effort to time line his movements and those he was associating with. (RCMP handout)

Major crime investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any one who has had dealings with Peter Casimir this year, in particular March of 2023, in an effort to time line his movements and those he was associating with. (RCMP handout)

Bloody Ikea rug linked to murder of Kamloops man; RCMP continue to investigate

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying any one who has had dealings with Peter Casimir

Mounties have confirmed the bloody blue Ikea rug recently turned into the Barriere RCMP detachment is now linked to the murder investigation of Peter Daniel Casimir, a resident of the Kamloops area.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has conduct of the investigation and believe “the murder of Mr. Casimir was targeted and that no danger to the public exists,” says Staff Sgt. Jason Smart, NCO in charge of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit. RCMP gave the latest information regarding the murder link on Monday, April 3.

Major crime investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any one who has had dealings with Casimir this year, in particular March of 2023, in an effort to time line his movements and those he was associating with. Police noted Casimir is known to have also used the alias of Jake Maserski. Investigators continue to seek any additional information the public may have with respect to knowledge of the Ikea area rug and its origin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.

READ MORE: Mounties in southeastern B.C. link bloodied Ikea rug to violent crime

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeDistrict of Barriere

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Premier takes walking tour of small businesses

Just Posted

An allegedly stolen rock truck still sits in town after a suspect was arrested on April 2. (Marisca Bakker)
Shots fired by Smithers police to stop rampaging rock truck

Boats in the Gitxaala village of Kitkatla in June, 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Gitxaala First Nation goes to court over B.C.’s automatic mineral rights system

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

The last log to go through Canfor’s sawmill in Houston will be taken from its log yard on March 31. The mill will be phased out by end of April. (Houston Today photo)
Last log to go through Houston Canfor Mill on March 31

Pop-up banner image