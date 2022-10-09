Body of Ontario woman missing in B.C. found

Criminality is not believed to be a factor

RCMP in Merritt say the body of a woman missing since Oct. 1 was found on Oct. 8.

Jaqui McDermott disappeared after briefly attending a yoga retreat near Merritt.

Her vehicle was found broken down on Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake and all her belongings left behind.

Extensive air and ground searches were conducted for the missing woman by RCMP and Search and Rescue.

The family has posted to Facebook to say her body was found and to ask for privacy at this time.

RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in the woman’s sudden death.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and has launched a concurrent fact-finding investigation.

McDermott is originally from the Waterloo Region in Ontario.

