UPDATE: 3 dead in plane crash near Chilliwack Airport

Emergency crews were on scene at a plane crash south of the Chilliwack Airport on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Three people were on board. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Emergency crews were on scene at a plane crash south of the Chilliwack Airport on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Three people were on board. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Three people have died in a plane crash south of Chilliwack.

RCMP say the crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 6), when a small plane landed in the blackberry bushes behind the Chilliwack Motor Inn.

Katie Van Hoepen, of Chilliwack, told The Progress that she saw the plane go down as she was travelling on Highway 1 to Abbotsford. She got off the highway at Young Road.

Witnesses tried to help the crash victims after the plane went down, she said.

“We had to get ladders and mattresses” to lay in the blackberry bushes in order to access the plane, she added.

Police have not identified the three people as of Friday at 4:30 p.m. It also remains unclear where the plane was travelling from and its intended destination.

The BC Coroners Service and Transport Safety Board are investigating and the crash site will remain contatined until further notice.

