BREAKING: 66 more potential graves identified at former residential school in B.C.’s Cariboo

The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
The site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School as seen in March 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)The site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School as seen in March 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The lead investigator in the search for unmarked graves at a former residential institution near the Williams Lake First Nation in central British Columbia says the latest phase of their work has uncovered 66 additional “reflections,” indicating children’s graves.

Whitney Spearing told a news conference that the results of Phase 2 of their investigation shows there were crimes committed against children associated with the Catholic operation of St. Joseph’s Mission.

More to come.

Breaking NewsIndigenous

Previous story
CN Police on patrol after car hit by train west of Terrace
Next story
‘We owe it to our children’: 75,000 hectares of old growth forest conserved east of Revelstoke

Just Posted

The level crossing, which features a twisty ‘s’ curve for traffic crossing over CN’s tracks, is the last of its kind along Hwy 16 within B.C. (Rod Link/Terrace Standard)
CN Police on patrol after car hit by train west of Terrace

“Down” use drives up overdose rate in Terrace and area. (Black Press file photo)
Health authority urges drug testing following surge in overdoses

Lumber operations at Apollo Forest Products in Fort St. James, Lakeland Mills in Prince George, and Nechako Lumber Co. in Vanderhoof will be temporarily curtailed. (File photo )
Sinclar announces temporary curtailment of several northwest B.C. mill operations

Canfor’s mill in Houston remains closed because of weekend fire. (File photo)
Fire delays Houston Canfor mill full re-opening