Thornhill Fire Department trucks are pictured on January 28, 2022. Emergency vehicles from the department were dispatched to a serious crash on Hwy 16 East near Thornhill, on August 2, resulting in injuries and a subsequent highway closure. (Binny Paul/Black Press Media)

BREAKING: Crash on Hwy 16 East near Thornhill results in injuries

Serious vehicular accident on Hwy 16 East between Gooden Rd. and Usk Frontage Rd. near the Usk Ferry Terminal

A serious vehicular crash occurred on August 2, on Hwy 16 East, between Gooden Rd. and Usk Frontage Rd., near the turnoff at the Usk Ferry Terminal, according to the Thornhill Fire Department.

The incident is reported to have resulted in several injuries. Specific details about the victims’ conditions and identities, as well as the number of vehicles involved, are not yet available.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

