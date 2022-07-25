UPDATE: Suspect and 2 victims dead in Langley shooting

Cops near 200th Street and Langley Bypass after multiple shootings through the city on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) Alert received on July 25, 2022, at 6 am. Police were investigating multiple Langley shootings early Monday, July 25, 2022. One of the locations was beside the Missions Thrift Store on Logan Avenue. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Police were investigating multiple Langley shootings early Monday, July 25, 2022. One of the locations was beside the Missions Thrift Store on Logan Avenue. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Police were investigating multiple Langley shootings early Monday, July 25, 2022. One of the locations was beside the Missions Thrift Store on Logan Avenue. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The shooting suspect in Langley was killed by police Monday (July 25).

The series of early morning shootings that apparently targeted homeless people in Langley left a victim dead, at Creekstone Place homeless shelter, another at the Langley City bus loop and a woman critically injured, RCMP say.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed, and the Independent Investigations Office called in because of the police-involvement in the shooting.

Police are now dealing with multiple locations and victims as a result of the incident. At this time, police have confirmed that a total of four individuals have been shot, according to BC RCMP: A woman near 203A Street and Fraser Highway who was taken to hospital in critical condition. A deceased male was located at Creekstone Place and another deceased male was located at the Langley City bus loop near Logan and Glover Road. There are also reports that shots may have been fired into a number of closed or unoccupied business during the incident.

IHIT DEPLOYED TO LANGLEY

Further updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/DPd31yVUN6 — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) July 25, 2022

“At this time we don’t know the motive behind this deadly incident, nor if there was any relationship between the deceased suspect and the victims,” Chief Superintendent Ghalib Bhayani, BC RCMP Lower Mainland assistant district commander, said in a news release. “We ask that public continue to assist us by providing any information that may be able to assist our investigation. Significant resources have been deployed to Langley to assist with determining what took place and why and we appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we deal with multiple locations throughout the Langley area.”

The incident began sometime before 6 a.m. in downtown Langley City.

There were shootings at the bus loop at Logan Avenue and Glover Road, and about a block away in the Cascades Casino parking lot fronting Fraser Highway.

At 200th Street and the Langley Bypass, another forensics tent was set up in the parking lot, near a white sedan with its licence plates covered with cardboard, and an RCMP cruiser that appeared to have bullet damage to a passenger side window.

Another nearby police vehicle on 200th Street had multiple bullet holes in the driver’s side of its windshield and one in the driver’s side window.

No police officers were hurt in the shootings.

Police did confirm that the victims of the shootings were homeless people.

“They’re vulnerable,” said Kim Snow, who works with Langley residents experiencing homelessness at her non-profit the Kimz Angels. “They’re right there.”

BREAKING: Due to the recent police incident, please avoid Langley City's downtown core, in the area of 200 Street & the Langley Bypass in Langley Township. The public is asked to stay out of the area until further notice.#langley #rcmp #langleyrcmp #langleypolice #bcrcmp pic.twitter.com/qmFQs7s1LR — Langley RCMP (@LangleyRCMP) July 25, 2022

Langley RCMP and the Emergency Response Team took one man into custody near the Spence Diamonds on 200th Street and the Langley Bypass. A man, wearing a white shirt, was seen there in cuffs next to an RCMP officer at 5:50 a.m.

Two emergency alerts were issued on Monday morning, the first at 6:15 a.m.

The alert described the suspect as a white man, with dark hair, wearing brown Carhart coveralls and a blue and green camouflage T-shirt with a red logo on the right sleeve, associated with a white car.

The alert said it was unknown if other people were involved in the incident.

Multiple Shootings in Langleyhttps://t.co/kaan8QNq6a Active investigation w/ multiple areas of Langley closed to public. We're asking public to stay out of: 200 St & Langley Bypass; Cascades Casino parking lot @ Fraser Hwy & 204 St, Langley Bus Loop @ Logan Ave & Glover Rd. pic.twitter.com/MrNAOyWf3b — Langley RCMP (@LangleyRCMP) July 25, 2022

Downtown Langley areas near the shooting scenes are surrounded by yellow tape and numerous RCMP vehicles, and 200th Street was closed at the Bypass. It was unclear as of Monday morning how long the closures would last.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of everyone involved in this tragic event,” said Mayor Val van den Broke of Langley City.

She said both RCMP and BC Ambulance were quick to respond to the incidents.

Counselling will be arranged for anyone who witnessed the events through Langley Memorial Hospital, the mayor said.

One of the businesses nearest a shooting scene was the Fitness Unlimited on Logan Avenue, near the bus loop.

An employee there said that the incident was over so fast that staff didn’t know anything was happening until police arrived. People inside did not hear gunshots.

Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Langley campus announced it would be closing, but later opened up as the alerts were lifted. The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce was inviting people who couldn’t access their offices or stores to message them on Twitter, and the chamber would open its offices to them.

