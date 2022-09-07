Investigators examine the crime scene near a memorial of flowers outside the home of Wes Petterson in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Petterson, 77, was killed in a series of stabbings in the area on Sunday. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

BREAKING: RCMP take Saskatchewan stabbing suspect into custody

Police had responded earlier in the day to reports of a potential sighting

RCMP say Myles Sanderson, a suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage northeast of Saskatoon over the weekend, has been taken into custody near the town of Rosthern.

This breaking news comes on the heels of police responding to a report of a person armed with a knife Wednesday as more details emerged about the victims and the remaining suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage northeast of Saskatoon.

A notice sent over Saskatchewan’s emergency alert system said a person armed with a knife and reportedly driving a stolen vehicle may be connected to the weekend attacks.

The person was reported to have been travelling in a 2008 white Chevy Avalanche in the community of Wakaw, Sask., and police urged people in the area to seek immediate shelter.

It was the first public sign of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson, 32, since Tuesday, when police surrounded a house on the James Smith Cree Nation and later left with no sign of him.

Sanderson is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and break and enter after a series of attacks Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 injured on James Smith Cree Nation and nearby village of Weldon.

A second suspect — Sanderson’s brother Damien — was found dead Monday.

More coming.

This combination of photos provided by Royal Canadian Mounted Police shows stabbing victims, from top left, Bonnie Burns, Carol Burns, Christian Head, Lydia Gloria Burns, and Lana Head. From bottom left, Wesley Petterson, Thomas Burns, Gregory Burns, Robert Sanderson, and Earl Burns. Myles Sanderson, 32, and his brother Damien, are accused of killing 10 people and wounding 18 others in the attacks that spread across the rural reserve and into the nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police via AP)

