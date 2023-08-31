Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)

Campfire ban announced across northwest B.C.

The ban will be in effect until Oct. 16

BC Wildfire Service has issued a campfire ban across Prince George and Northwest Fire Centres effective Aug.31.

The Category 1 open burning fire ban will affects communities across Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, Mackenzie and Fort Nelson fire zones.

This prohibition covers the Stuart, Mackenzie and Fort Nelson Forest Districts and will remain in effect until Oct. 15, 2023 or until it is rescinded.

Prohibitions apply to all public and private lands unless otherwise specified (e.g. in an enactment or local government bylaw).

In addition to prohibiting the use of open fire of any size, the following activities are prohibited: fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description, binary exploding targets, air curtain burners, chimineas, tiki and similar kinds of torches, outdoor stoves or other portable campfire apparatus without a CSA or ULC rating.

This prohibition does not include the use of outdoor stoves. As outlined in the Wildfire Regulation, an outdoor stove is a CSA-rated or ULC-rated rated device used outdoors for cooking, heat or ambiance, that burns charcoal briquettes, liquid fuel or gaseous fuel, and has a flame height less than 15 centimetres tall.

Anyone found in contravention of an open-burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
253 overdose deaths in first 7 months of 2023: Interior Health
Next story
Nelson man found not guilty of COVID-19 spitting incident

Just Posted

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)
Campfire ban announced across northwest B.C.

Clifford Irving (second from the right in the back row) stands with his Vanderhoof Men’s Shed companions at a grant from the Northern Development Initiative Trust on July 10, 2020. (Contributed by Vanderhoof Men’s Shed)
Building support in Vanderhoof: Clifford Irving

Residents stroll past a tent displaying an array of vibrant artworks at the Artists in the Park event on Aug. 12, hosted by the Terrace Art Gallery during the Riverboat Days festival, taking in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artists. (Submitted photo)
ROUNDUP: 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days celebrates another successful year

Terrace Restorative Justice Program Director Alex Blum-Walker stands outside the Volunteer Terrace office, which also serves as the home for the Terrace Restorative Justice program, on Aug. 18. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace Restorative Justice inks pivotal agreement with B.C. Crown counsel